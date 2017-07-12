REVIEW: The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time left audiences amazed on opening night in Llandudno

AUDIENCES were treated to an eye-opening experience as The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time took to the Llandudno stage for its opening night.

The production follows 15-year-old Christopher, who has Asperger Syndrome (AS), and after finding his neighbour’s dog Wellington dead, Christopher makes it his mission to discover who killed him.

In true Sherlock style detecting, Christopher pushes his own mental and physical boundaries to discover the truth, unbeknown to him he is also about to unearth another hidden secret too.

Viewers of the show were able to see what life is like for Christopher living with AS, all from his point of view and in his own words.

Everyday tasks we take for granted like taking the train or talking to people on the street are things Christopher struggles to do.

He doesn’t like to be touched and hits out whenever people start to shout but he has an exceptional skill for maths and an ability to remember addresses and numbers in a blink of an eye.

Scott Reid – who has TV credits including Line of Duty, Still Game and has had theatre roles in The Maids and Romeo and Juliet - played the role of Christopher superbly. He reeled off his lines (which trust me, there were a lot of!) with absolute ease.

The production was a complete eye-opener. To see how people with AS live day-to-day, how they cope and how they deal with situations. It made me feel like I was in Christopher’s world for the full performance, feeling his emotions and seeing what he could see.

It wasn’t all about a detective story though, audiences were taken on a rollercoaster journey through relationships and family life, all with a dose of first-class British humour for good measure!

From the moment you set foot through the theatre doors the staging catches your eye – not just because there is a dead dog lying in the the middle of the stage - but because of the bright lights and the unusual use of staging which look like the inside of a cube. The visual effects and a clever use of lighting throughout the performance only added to the superb acting from the cast.

The standing ovation it received was more than well deserved.

The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time is in Venue Cymru until July 15. If you do go, make sure you keep your seats for the final added extra at the end!

For tickets visit www.venuecymru.co.uk or phone the box office on 01492 872000.