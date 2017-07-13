Llandudno St John volunteers honoured by Queen

TWO St John volunteers have been commended by the Queen in a special ceremony for their dedicated service.

Volunteers Clare Forrester and Stephen More, both members of St John Cymru Wales Llandudno Division, have been honoured by approval of the Queen, Sovereign Head of the the Most Venerable Order of the Hospital of St John of Jerusalem, on the recommendation of Priory Chapter.

Clare Forrester, who has been a member of the Llandudno Division for more than 30 years, received her Serving Sister honour at a ceremony in Llandaff Cathedral, Cardiff, on June 17.

She first started as a cadet and has risen to the rank of Divisional Officer for Llandudno Division.

Ms Forrester said: “It was absolutely amazing when the letter came. I found out in November but had to wait until March before I could tell anyone.

“When I opened it I sat down and got quite emotional. I couldn’t believe it. It’s such an honour.

“It was an absolutely beautiful location to go and accept my award. It was really hot on the day but luckily it was nice and cool in the cathedral.”

Clare’s responsibilities now include arranging all public duties within the Llandudno area and she also assists at North Wales Region and carries out approximately 300 hours of public duty a year.

Over the years she has covered a number of events across the area including stepping in to fill in for a colleague at a Madness concert.

She add: “My proudest moment though was working with the BBC for the filming of Children in Need at the Venue Cymru two years ago.”

Stephen More, who has been a member for eight years first with St John England for four years and four years with St John Cymru Wales, was also presented with a Serving Brother in the Order of St John.

He is at present the divisional officer in charge of Llandudno Division and also the North Wales region links officer for St John Bangor University.