Winner of Song for Wales to perform alongside brother and harpist at Old Colwyn concert

THE winner of Song for Wales will perform alongside a choir at a fundraising concert being held in Old Colwyn.

The event - taking place next Tuesday - will be held at Hebron Chapel.

Côr Meibion Colwyn (Colwyn Male Voice Choir) will be sharing the stage with some talented stars of the future. Among the performers is Cadi Gwyn who wrote and performed the winning song in this year's Cân i Gymru (the annual Song for Wales competition televised on S4C).

Cadi topped the poll in the public vote and went on to represent Wales at the Pan Celtic Festival in Ireland. Cadi, a sixth form pupil at Ysgol Dyffryn Conwy, has been songwriting since she was 10 years old. She has won awards at a number of Urdd Eisteddfod competitions.

Cadi will be joined by her brother Siôn Dafydd, a talented singer in his own right, and Mariel Havard Griffiths a pupil at Ysgol y Creuddyn, Llandudno. Mariel is a gifted harpist who has performed regularly and had success at the local and national Urdd Eisteddfod

The concert has been organised by Celyn Tudno Williams from Rhos-on- Sea who is a Year 12 pupil at Ysgol y Creuddyn.

The concert is part of her fundraising efforts for a forthcoming visit to Patagonia – the area of Argentina where Welsh is spoken.

Celyn said: "I was selected out of 120 applicants to join 24 other students across Wales to participate in an international volunteering expedition to Patagonia, during October 2017.

"Cadi Gwyn is another of those that have been selected to take part in the visit.

"The aim of the trip, which is organised by Urdd Gobaith Cymru, is to strengthen Wales's ties with Patagonia and to promote and share information about Welsh culture and produce."



During the visit, Celyn will work in schools and with families living in disadvantaged communities. She hopes to raise more than £2000 through events which will enable her to fund her visit.

The concert will start at 7.30pm - £7 per tickets. Tickets are available from 0752920885 or on the door.

Other events organised by Celyn include a wine tasting evening and an afternoon tea. She has also been making greeting cards.

Celyn added: “I am so grateful to everyone that has been supporting me and attending the events that I have organised. I would also like to thank the local companies for their support."