Plans to dismantle Colwyn Bay pier backed by council

PLANS submitted to dismantle Colwyn Bay's Victoria Pier have been back by Conwy Council.



The applications - discussed by the planning committee on Wednesday, July 12 - were given the seal of approval by the committee and will now be sent to the Welsh Government Minister for approval to dismantle the listed building and redevelop a truncated pier.

The applications, which were submitted in May, also identified the need to record and store elements of heritage and/or structural value in a safe place for potential re-use by a third party in future.

A three week operation to dismantle the seaward end of Colwyn Bay pier began in March following a section of the balustrade at the lower end of the pier collapsing in February.

