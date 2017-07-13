 ad

Plans to dismantle Colwyn Bay pier backed by council

Published date: 13 July 2017 |
Published by: Annie Roberts 
Read more articles by Annie Roberts  Email reporter

 

PLANS submitted to dismantle Colwyn Bay's Victoria Pier have been back by Conwy Council.

The applications - discussed by the planning committee on Wednesday, July 12 - were given the seal of approval by the committee and will now be sent to the Welsh Government Minister for approval to dismantle the listed building and redevelop a truncated pier.

The applications, which were submitted in May, also identified the need to record and store elements of heritage and/or structural value in a safe place for potential re-use by a third party in future.

A three week operation to dismantle the seaward end of Colwyn Bay pier began in March following a section of the balustrade at the lower end of the pier collapsing in February.
 

Related Stories

Featured Businesses

View all adverts