WW2 heroes head to Llandudno to receive French medal award

THREE Second World War veterans were presented with the Chevalier de l’Ordre National de la Légion d’Honneur for their part in the liberation of France.

The ceremony at Llandudno’s Blind Veterans centre saw Eric Andrews, from Wrexham, Roy Sinton, from Liverpool, and Wigan’s Dennis Clements, all 92, presented with the honours by Mrs Aude Auclair, the Honorary French Consul, on behalf of French president Emmanuel Macron.

Mr Sinton joined the Royal Navy in 1943 and took part in the landings in the South of France and was later transferred to the Far East and was in Hiroshima and Nagasaki, six months after the atomic bombs were dropped.

Mr Sinton said: “I feel very privileged to have received this fantastic award.”

Mr Andrews, joined the General Service Corps in May 1943, before transferring to the Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers as an Armourer.

He landed at Arromanche and moved through Europe, before discharging in November 1947.

He said: “I feel extremely proud to have been recognised by the French government for the part I played in liberating their country. To be formally presented with the medal in front of my family here is a great honour.”

For Mr Clements, the occasion was kept a surprise, thanks to daughter, Sylvia, with him thinking his visit was for a “ gardening week”.

She said: “I’m just so proud of him.”

His five years with the Royal Amy Service Corps from 1943, involved tours of Europe and saw him transport diesel during the D-Day landings.