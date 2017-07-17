Football League star makes guest appearance for Colwyn Bay in friendly loss

A STAR striker with more than 350 Football League appearances behind him made a guest second half appearance for Colwyn Bay in their second pre-season game against National League North side Curzon Ashton.

Liverpool-born Billy Paynter lists Leeds United Swindon Town, Hull City, Brighton and Sheffield United among his previous clubs, and came on for a cameo role in their 1-0 loss.

The 33-year-old helped Doncaster Rovers win the League One title in 2012/13 and was skipper at Hartlepool United last season, but was unable to save them from relegation from League Two and was released by them in May.

Manager Phill Hadland, said: “We did him a favour and let him have some game time as he is coming back from an injury. Obviously we would love to have him here, but he won’t be signing for us unfortunately.”

His appearance was unable to prevent Bay from a second pre-season defeat as a defensive error put Curzon’s Jordan Wright clear for the only goal of the game nine minutes from the end.

The Seagulls look to build on this performance on Tuesday evening when they play North West Counties side Runcorn Town, before they host Welsh Premier League outfit Bangor City on Friday (7.45pm).

Hadland also reported that the scan on Gaz Grant’s knee has shown there is no tear in the ligament, adding: “We will now try and get him fit because he has been injured since last season. It will take time, but obviously we will be delighted when Gaz is available for selection again.”