Llandudno coach Hogg praises side for initial pre-season efforts

LLANDUDNO coach Craig Hogg has praised his squad for their efforts during the initial stages of their pre-season schedule.

The Welsh Premier League outfit continued their friendly fixtures with a 1-0 reverse to Football League side Colchester United in what was another encouraging display, and Alan Morgan’s side will continue their build-up to the new campaign with a trip to Wigan Athletic on Saturday.

Hogg said: “Pre-Season on the whole so far has gone very well, we are now in week three of what has been a very intense programme so far and, working alongside the gaffer, our Head of Fitness and Conditioning Mark Orme, Club Physio Beth Davies, and First Team Coaches Chris Morrell and Dave Guinn we feel that the players have worked exceptionally well. The staff as a whole are pleased with the various targets, we feel that the players have met at this stage of the programme.

“We feel that there is an air of change at Llandudno, and this pre-season reminds me of the good times we experienced in recent years. Training has been at a tempo that has been very exciting to watch, and the squad has been strengthened with young, dynamic and hungry players who I believe have much quality and something to prove.

“I’m really looking forward to the weeks ahead and can’t wait for the season to get going on August 12 as we welcome Carmarthen Town.”

In addition to Saturday’s clash, Tudno welcome Llangefni Town to the Giant Hospitality Stadium on Tuesday.