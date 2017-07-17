Golf sensation Reuben Bather gets Welsh nod for England clash

A GOLFING superstar has been rewarded for an exceptional series of performances with a national squad selection.

Reuben Bather, a Year 9 pupil at Rydal Penrhos, will be part of the Wales squad that will lock horns with England in a home international to be played next month.

The 14-year-old earned the call-up after a strong showing as part of the Eryri squad that competed in a Welsh Qualifier at Llandrindod Wells Golf Club.

The Boys’ team came fourth out of six after in the face of some stern competition from across the country, with Reuben emerging as one of the standout players with a number of impressive strokes.

Another of Rydal Penrhos’ Golf Academy also performed well as part of the regional set-up, with Year 7 pupil Charley Simpsons earning a notable mention for his efforts in what was his first ever 36-hole competition.

This is the latest in a long line of successes for the school’s golfing stars, with the academy going from strength-to-strength under the expert guidance of co-ordinator Ian Richardson.

Director of Sport Allen Boyd, said: “Reuben has been in incredible form throughout his first year with us at Rydal Penrhos, and he is thoroughly deserving of his national squad selection.

“He has an enormous amount of potential and his game has developed significantly during his time here, thanks to the hard work he is putting in on the course and with our dedicated strength and conditioning team.

“A huge well done also goes to Charley, who also gave a very good account of himself and we are confident that if he continues to progress then a Welsh call-up is definitely in his future somewhere down the line.”