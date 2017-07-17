Llandudno pull off coup with Sam Ilesanmi signing

LLANDUDNO have pulled off a transfer coup with the signing of Sam Ilesanmi from Tranmere Rovers.

The gifted forward made his debut for Rovers’ senior side in the final game of the 2016/17 season away at Maidstone, netting the only goal of the game in a 1-0 victory, and he will join the Welsh Premier League side pending international clearance.

Manager Alan Morgan, said: “I’ve had an eye on Sam from working at Tranmere last season, I was trying to get him on loan but to get him permanently this year is a really good acquisition for us.

“Sam played for us at Colwyn Bay and he showed by taking his goal really well that he’s keen, and from what we’ve witnessed so far there’s plenty more goals to come from him.”

Tudno came away from Llanelian Road with a 2-0 victory with Ilesanmi and fellow new signing Toby Jones on the scoresheet.

“It’s not always easy first game back but the 22 players who featured played really well,” added Morgan.

“It’s important we have that positive relationship with the fans this season again as they really do act as a twelfth man when they’re on our side and we do all appreciate it here as staff and players. We have that buzz again this season and we’ll keep working hard to build on what we have so far.”