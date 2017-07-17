New Conwy Borough chairman declares 'business as usual' ahead of new season

NEW Conwy Borough chairman Tony Thomas has stated it is “business as usual” following the shock departures of Geoff and Darren Cartwright.

The chairman and vice-chairman announced their decision to leave the club due to “increased work commitments” last week, and the Tangerines have moved quickly to ensure their stability ahead of their tilt at the Lock Stock Welsh Alliance Division One title this term.

A number of new board members have been appointed, and Thomas also declared that work is also progressing on the main stand that was recently closed due to safety concerns.

He said: “We can with some relief tell you that at long last we seem to be making progress on our main stand that needed closing for safety reasons.

“We have supplied to the council a structure Engineers report on how it can meet the safety requirements and we have much of the funding in place to complete the work once Council accept our engineers report. Once building work is completed we will be removing all the old seats and replace these. This will give the ground around 750 seats when completed.

“We have seen the hard work that our excellent management team of Perry and Alun have put in, and the quality players that Perry has brought into the club.

“I hate forecasts as I have been around football long enough to see how things can go wrong but it is not difficult to see why we have attracted much media interest in our signings over the last few weeks.

“From all of us at Conwy Borough FC please come along and support us, apart from the football we have a smart modern clubhouse for hire at very modest rates, a well-stocked bar, and if for no other reason come and enjoy one of our famous Edwards of Conwy Burgers.”

Boro continued their pre-season campaign on Saturday when they were on the wrong end of a 5-0 home reverse to Atherton Collieries.