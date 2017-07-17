In-form Colwyn Bay claim further league and cup success

IN-FORM Colwyn Bay enjoyed another outstanding weekend with further league and cup success.

Sion Morris’ men have enjoyed a fine campaign to date and this was further boosted with a seven wicket success over Liverpool and District Premier Division rivals Lytham, a result that sees them move into fourth spot in the standings.

They followed this up with an impressive 168-run triumph over Northop in the Welsh Cup, and they will now take on Mumbles in the next stage of the competition later this month.

Saturday’s league encounter saw the home side set a target of 195 all out, with all-rounder Adam Campion producing another fine spell by claiming four wickets for the loss of just 12 runs.

He was ably assisted by spinner Paul Jenkins, who finished on 3-55, while Will Higginson and Ryan Holtby also claimed a wicket apiece in what was a good performance in the field from the visitors.

The away side hit the ground running to ensure they reached their target with minimal fuss despite losing Zak Gidlow for just four early on, with Pat Leach (46) and George Johansen (26) giving them a solid platform before they were sent back to the pavilion by a pair of strikes from Dan Edwards.

That was as good as it got for the hosts, with overseas standout Rumesh Buddhika and Campion producing unbeaten knocks of 41 and 64 respectively to lead Bay to glory.

No fewer than three batsmen posted half centuries in their cup triumph the following day, with Morris (85), Leach (53) and Higginson (59*) also reaching the milestone as they posted a formidable target of 267-4 from their 40 overs.

The visitors never got close to reaching their required total despite a 44 from Harry Lewis, with Jenkins claiming three victims as Northop fell to 99 all out.