Conwy food centre celebrates fifth birthday in style

CROWDS descended on a North Wales food centre to help celebrate its fifth birthday with a family fun day complete with local produce.

People of all ages flocked to Bodnant Welsh Food Centre in the Conwy Valley to enjoy food and drink tasting, donkey rides, live music and much more.

Onsite specialists and local producers were on hand to offer free samples of their food and drink on Saturday, July 8 including real ale tasting from Wild Horse Brewery and Great Orme Brewery, while Bodnant Wine Cellar hosted wine tasting sessions.

Children enjoyed Punch and Judy shows, balloon modelling, donkey rides and birds of prey, as well as craft sessions, party games and a photo booth.

All proceeds from the event went to Ty Gobaith, the children’s hospice in Conwy.

Kerry Sidney, marketing manager at Bodnant Welsh Food Centre, said it was a fantastic day.

She said: “We really wanted to celebrate Bodnant’s fifth birthday in style, and we certainly did that.

“It was great to see so many people from the local community enjoying the entertainment and learning more about what we do here.

“All of our onsite specialists from the dairy, bakery and wine cellar were giving demonstrations and the farm shop was really busy all day.

“We take great pride in showcasing the very best food and drink produced either onsite or by independent producers in Wales, and we were delighted that so many people came to join us.”

For more information, visit the website at www.bodnant-welshfood.co.uk

