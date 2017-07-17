Conwy slip closer to drop zone after Mold loss

STRUGGLING Conwy slipped closer to the North Wales Cricket League Division One drop zone after a seven-wicket home loss to promotion chasing Mold.

A superb half century from skipper Rajjenu Britto (54) enabled the hosts to post a disappointing total of 137 all out from 49 overs, with none of his teammates able to produce another significant score throughout the innings.

Only John Davies (11) and Phil Davies (21) managed to make it into double figures at the crease, with Richard Deniz producing a mesmerising spell of bowling to end the day with four wickets for the loss of just 20 runs.

The visitors made light work of achieving their required total, with opener Richard Crane guaranteeing victory with an unbeaten knock of 53 from 134 deliveries.

Bowler Graham Meredith made a dent in the batting order with the scalps of Deniz (7) and Duane Williams (4) to finish with 2-22, but captain John Crane and George Deniz saw out the remainder of the innings in comfortable fashion with 40 and 24 not out to ensure they got over the line for the loss of three wickets after 44 overs of play.

Conwy now sit just six points above the relegation places, and they will attempt to pull clear of the bottom two this Saturday when they host mid-table Pontblyddyn.