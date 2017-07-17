Llanrwst now bottom after Gresford defeat

LLANRWST are now rooted to the North Wales Cricket League Premier Division basement after a seven-wicket loss at Gresford.

The Rwsters finished their allotted 50 overs on 154-7, with veteran batsman Nathan Jones top scoring with a knock of 48.

Other scores of note came from Aron Hughes (27) and Colin Theron (33*), while spin sensation Chris Ellwood helped himself to three wickets for the loss of 29 runs.

The visiting run chase got off to an impressive start courtesy of the opening duo of Matthew Cree and Matty Thompson, who scored 56 and 62 respectively before they were ousted by Callum Jones and Lee Thomas.

That proved to be enough to guide them to victory in convincing style, with an unbeaten knock of 26 from skipper Ellwood ensuring their target was met after 31 overs at the crease.

With Mochdre gaining a shock tie at leaders Bangor, Llanrwst are now 15 points away from safety ahead of their daunting trip to title chasing Menai Bridge on Saturday, who come into the game on the back of two consecutive defeats.