Deganwy rower Becca Chin helps Team GB to World Cup glory

DEGANWY rower Becca Chin aided her Team GB side to a World Cup winning performance last weekend.

The talented athlete took part in the third and final World Cup of the season in Lucerne, Switzerland, and they once again finished in the medals by claiming a bronze after recovering from a disappointing test run on the opening day.

The GB 8’s beat out the Netherlands into third place to secure a podium finish, and there was even more cause for celebration as the team claimed the overall title after a series of exceptional displays.

Chin, said: “The World Championships will be the next and final race of 2017, they are much later than usual so we have a very long season this year.

“Due to this we’ve just had a five-day break from training, which was very important to rest our bodies as well as our minds as racing can be very mentally draining.

“We’re now back into tough training and in a couple of weeks we’ll be racing for selection for the championships, which are in Florida at the start of October.

“We had a great World Cup and it was a very pleasing result for the British team, so hopefully we can continue this going forward in future competitions.”