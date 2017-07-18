Conwy marathon man’s £13,000 donation to Ty Gobaith

A CONWY man who took on the toughest marathon challenge in the world has donated his mammoth fundraising amount to Ty Gobaith.

Adam Fryer visited Ty Gobaith recently with his mum to show his medal from “The Toughest Footrace on Earth”.

Adam raised £13,536.44 when he took part in Les Marathons des Sables in April, running seven marathons in six days.

The event is a truly gruelling multi-stage adventure through a mythical landscape in one of the world’s most inhospitable environments – the Sahara desert.

Mr Fryer said: “I just kept thinking about Ty Gobaith and am so pleased that I was able to smash my target, which I originally set at £10,000, it has been the toughest challenge I have ever done but worth it.”