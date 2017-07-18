First images released of baby girl found in Towyn bus shelter

THE first images of the newborn baby girl found at a bus stop in Towyn have been released.

The baby, still connected to her umbilical cord, was discovered in a bus shelter on Tuesday of last week at about 7.15am near the Magpie and Stump pub in Towyn by Daniel Braxton and his family.

North Wales Police are still desperately hunting the infant's mother.

A fresh appeal has now been made by the force in the hope that someone may help the force identify her.

A spokesperson for North Wales Police said: "The newborn baby girl was found in a bus shelter by the Magpie and Stump public house in Towyn at 7.15am last Tuesday morning.



"If anyone knows who the mother is or can provide any information which may assist in identifying her please contact North Wales Police by calling 101, quoting reference number V103529."











