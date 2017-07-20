Thunderstorms bring chaos to Conwy's roads

THUNDERSTORMS hit Conwy county yesterday (July 19) causing havoc on the roads.

Colwyn Bay and Old Colwyn were battered by the rain with water flowing down roads whilst thunder and lightening could be seen by residents across the county.

North Wales was told to brace itself for thunderstorms on Wednesday afternoon by the Met Office.

They issued a yellow weather warning for "possibly severe, thunderstorms". The warning was is in force until 11.55pm.

A spokesperson for Conwy County Borough Council said: "We’d urge people to take care. There’s lots of water on the roads please note the conditions and take extra care when travelling."

Colwyn Bay Promenade was one of the roads that was hit by the flash flooding.

Colwyn Bay promenade road was hit by the thunderstorm yesterday afternoon. pic.twitter.com/O6qIYatFry — North Wales Pioneer (@NWPioneer) July 20, 2017

Whilst roads in Old Colwyn had water running down them at rapid speed.