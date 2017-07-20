Police tweet out "curious" weather advice after accidentally misspelling the word wellies

NORTH Wales Police dished out some "curious" weather advice yesterday by accidentally tweeting "willies" instead of "wellies".

The typo was picked up by mischievous twitter users.

Mike Evans‏ tweeted: "Curious weather advice from #northwalespolice"

Whilst A-D Croughan‏ joked: "Nice to see north wales police have been taking the floods seriously."

The force quickly rectified the error and and re-wrote the post with the word 'wellies' marked in capitals.

Phew, we were expecting to be filling the cells if everyone followed that advice 😂😂😎 — NWP Bangor /Bethesda (@NWPBangor) July 19, 2017

In reply to the tweet, NWP Bangor /Bethesda posted - alongside a laughing emoji: "Phew, we were expecting to be filling the cells if everyone followed that advice."

Flash flooding and thunderstorms caused damage across the region yesterday. Abergele, Rhyl and Prestatyn were among some of the worse-hit areas.