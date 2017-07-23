RGC women hold first training session ahead of regional tests

RGC senior women’s side held their first training session last week as they prepare for their regional rugby tests.

It was the first chance for coaching staff, including Marc Roberts to have a look at the players from across the region at the Parc Eirias session on Wednesday.

Wales international Rachel Taylor, said: “It is great to have the side under the RGC ‘umbrella’, and to be training out of Parc Eirias will also bring us closer to the whole set-up.

“Last season the U18s put in a great performance, and it was important to create that pathway of progression, otherwise they will be lost.

Taylor is currently part of the national side at the Rugby World Cup, knows the importance of the support within a rugby set up.

“With having the strong support in coaching, medical, and analyst staff will clearly benefit those new to regional rugby, along with the North Wales based players who have been playing further afield,” she added.