Junior gymnasts claim haul of medals for Llandudno club at regional showcase

A HOST of junior gymnasts added to their impressive list of accolades with a high-profile regional success.

No fewer than four Rydal Penrhos pupils claimed a haul of medals from the Buckley Invitational Gymnastics competition, which was held earlier this month.

Against some stiff competition from clubs across North Wales and the North West - including Wrexham and Deeside gymnastics clubs - Will Glanville, Tomas Milligan, Xavier Poynton and Oscar Jewsbury took home an incredible nine medals between them across a number of disciplines.

Year 3 pupil Glanville produced a series of fine efforts to come away with a pair of gold medals in the floor exercise and vault, which earned him the title of Overall Champion for his age group.

There was further cause for celebration in the form of Year 1 star Milligan, who also took home the overall title to round off what has been a superb rookie campaign for the talented youngster.

All four pupils were representing Grays Gymnastics Club, who are based in Llandudno.

Deputy Head Alison Hind, said: “This is yet another fantastic result for our young gymnasts, who continue to demonstrate immense promise for both their club and school.

“Congratulations go to Tomas and Will for winning their overall titles, but also to Xavier and Oscar for working incredibly hard to gain medals that were thoroughly deserved on the day.”