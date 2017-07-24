Will Grigg on fire as Llandudno downed by Wigan Athletic

LLANDUDNO continued their preparations ahead of the new Welsh Premier League season with a 4-1 defeat at Wigan Athletic.

Despite the result there were a huge amount of positives to take from the contest against League One opposition as Alan Morgan’s men look to re-establish themselves in the top flight’s top six this term.

The visitors began the game brightly and almost went ahead early on when a 20-yard volley from midfield maestro Danny Hughes brought the best out of the Latics keeper following good work from Marc Williams.

Ryan Edwards, Toby Jones and Shaun Cavanagh all went close to opening the scoring soon after, and they were finally rewarded for their excellent efforts on 33 minutes when former Bangor City star Cavanagh finished well following a spell of pressure.

Gradually the home side began to see more of the ball and they levelled matters after the break on 49 minutes, before a Hughes mistake resulted in Athletic taking the lead for the first time in the contest on 50.

Republic of Ireland international Will Grigg was one of a number of high profile players that featured for the home side, and the gifted striker continued his encouraging return from injury by adding a third from close range on 80 minutes to seal the triumph.

There was still time for the home side to add another and once again it was Grigg who found the net with a far post header on 87 minutes, after new signing Sam Ilesanmi had hit the post at the other end.

The club also recently announced that the defensive duo of Danny Taylor and Danny Shaw have both re-signed for the upcoming season.

This brings Morgan’s squad to 18 with a couple more still expected to be confirmed before the season opener.