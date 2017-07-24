 ad

Conwy Borough boost defensive ranks with Jamie Jones signing

Published date: 24 July 2017 |
Published by: Dean Jones
Read more articles by Dean Jones

 

CONWY Borough manager Gareth Thomas has further bolstered his squad with the signing of Jamie Jones.
The talented defender becomes the latest in a long line of players to sign for the Tangerines from Glantraeth, as the club looks to seek an immediate return to the Huws Gray Alliance following relegation.
Jones played is a familiar face at Y Morfa having spent seven seasons at the club, and was part of the Boro side that won the Lock Stock Welsh Alliance Division One crown in 2011/12.
Since leaving the club, Jones has played at Llandudno Junction, Holywell Town and won the double with Glantraeth last term.
Thomas, said: “Jamie was one of the local lads we targeted and he has trained hard pre-season.
“I am delighted he has committed for the coming season. I am hopeful of completing the squad in the next week so we can have a settled squad going into the final couple of friendlies.”

For more news from across the region visit newsnorthwales.co.uk

Related Stories

Featured Businesses

View all adverts