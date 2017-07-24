Llandudno Junction pull off transfer coup with Joe Morgan signing

LLANDUDNO Junction have pulled off a transfer coup with the signing of midfielder Joe Morgan.

The Railwaymen acquired the experienced midfielder last week as they look to establish themselves in the Huws Gray Alliance, and he is the latest in a long line of gifted players that have agreed to join Ian Bennett’s side.

Morgan has previously turned out for Welsh Premier League side Llandudno and Glantraeth during what has been a superb career to date, and his presence in the centre of the park will be a huge asset for them in the ultra-competitive second tier.

Junction continued their pre-season preparations with a 5-4 loss against Mynydd Llandegai, with goals from striker Dean Seager and Jordan Carrington among the goal scorers.