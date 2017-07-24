Colwyn Bay golf prodigy strikes hole-in-one ahead of Welsh squad appearance

A GOLFING prodigy achieved another significant milestone ahead of a national squad appearance.

Reuben Bather, a Year 9 pupil at Rydal Penrhos, hit an Albatross hole-in-one during a practice round with coach Gareth James at Clays Golf Club in Wrexham.

The 14-year-old produced a monstrous hit on the par four ninth hole to secure the feat, which is the latest in a long line of accolades for the pupil since he joined Rydal Penrhos’ Academy in September.

The Welsh international will be part of the national squad that will lock horns with England in a home international to be played next month.

He earned the call-up after a strong showing as part of the Eryri squad that competed in a Welsh Qualifier at Llandrindod Wells Golf Club.

Director of Sport Allen Boyd, said: “It is great to see all Reuben’s hard work paying off and he looks to be in fine form ahead of his latest outing for the Wales squad next month.

“He has come on leaps and bounds physically thanks to the hard work he is putting in with our dedicated strength and conditioning team, which has seen him add significant distance to his drives during the year.

“This has brought with it fantastic success and we are confident that he can go on to even bigger and better things in the future.”