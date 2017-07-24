Champions Llandudno undone by title favourites Bangor

CHAMPIONS Llandudno suffered a major blow to their North Wales Cricket League Premier Division title hopes with a 56-run home loss to rivals Bangor.

Overseas star Francois Mostert was once again the star of the show for the leaders and his performance proved too much for Jack Rimmington’s side, who now sit 32 points behind the pacesetters ahead of their trip to Connah’s Quay on Saturday.

Tom Thornton got the hosts off to a flyer in the field by trapping Sion Evans lbw for a duck, but knocks from David Winter (29) and Nadeem Rehman (30) steadied the ship early on.

This was shortly followed by a majestic innings from Mostert, who produced a series of impressive shots to end his time at the crease unbeaten on 79, which included no fewer than eight boundaries.

He was aided at the other end by Andy Williams, who managed to contribute 27 as the away side reached 202-8 from their 50 overs.

Matthew Jones, Rhydian Morgan and Ethan Hill were the pick of the Tudno bowling attack, helping themselves to a pair of wickets apiece for the combined loss of 104 runs.

The home run chase got off to a poor start when open Lewis Jones was caught by Rob Marshall off a Mostert delivery after making just four, and Nadeem Reham decimated the top order with the wickets of Jones (8), Robin Smith (42), Morgan (2) and Kevin James (0) to end a superb 12 over spell with figures of 4-36.

Stand-in skipper Danial Evans provided the resistance with an excellent 61 before he was clean bowled by Mostert, and the same bowler was on hand to despatch Tom Thornton (0) to seal the win on his way to 3-18 as the defending champions collapsed to 146 all out.