Spin king Jenkins leads Colwyn Bay to Wallasey victory

A STANDOUT performance from spin king Paul Jenkins was the catalyst behind Colwyn Bay’s three-wicket home success over Wallasey.

Sion Morris’ side picked up their eighth win of the Liverpool and District Premier Division campaign in what has been an impressive season to date, and the result leaves them in fifth position ahead of a crucial double-header this weekend.

They begin on Saturday with a trip to second placed Northern, before travelling south to take on Mumbles in the Welsh Cup semi-final on Sunday.

Jenkins wasted no time in making his presence felt with the top order wickets of Greg Beaver (8), Martin Williams (35) and Jack Leckey (36), and the same bowler also claimed the scalps of Alex Eagles (15), Andy Ward (3) and Tom Ward (8) on his way to sensational figures of 6-36 from a mammoth 28 overs.

He was aided at the other end by Adam Campion, who helped himself to the wickets of skipper Danny Beaver (9), Andy Beaver (4) and Matthew Keogh to finish on 3-24 as the visitors were all out for 139 from 65 overs.

Openers Pat Leach and Jordan Evans got the hosts off to a good start with knocks of 32 and 39, but Greg Beaver took out the dangerous trio of Morris (11), Rumesh Buddhika (6) and Campion (9) to leave the contest hanging in the balance.

Will Higginson turned the game in the home side’s favour with a quick-fire 21 from as many deliveries, with Huw Roberts (9*) and Gareth Goodson (8*) seeing out the remainder of the innings to ensure they reached their target after 31 overs at the crease.

They were unable to replicate this on Sunday as they bowed out of the Rag Digman Cup with a ten wicket loss at Bootle.