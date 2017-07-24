Mochdre set for crunch Chirk clash after Connah's Quay loss

MOCHDRE face a must-win game at Chirk this Saturday after a narrow 33-run home loss to North Wales Cricket League Premier Division rivals Connah’s Quay.

Another disappointing result sees Matty Humphreys’ side slip back into the relegation places ahead of their clash with Andrew Swarbrick’s newly promoted side, who sit one place and 12 points above them in the standings.

Impressive knocks from Thomas Hooson (37), skipper Ryan Holloway (33) and Darren Jones (36) enabled the visitors to set a target of 183 all out from 47 overs, with Stewart Williams the pick of the home bowlers with three wickets for the loss of 37 runs.

Other performances of note came from Russ Boswell and overseas star Patrick Glover, who helped themselves to a brace apiece for a loss of 28 and 17 runs respectively.

Things did not begin well for the hosts when Williams (13), Glover (0) and Humphreys (8) were all out cheaply early on, while wicketkeeper James French lasted just five balls before being trapped lbw by Brendan Bezuidenhout.

The middle order managed to drag them back into the game, but promising scores from Gareth Davies (26), Gareth Colman (20), Mike Humphreys (24*) and Aamer Sardar (25) were not enough to prevent defeat as the home side mustered 150-7 from their 50 overs.