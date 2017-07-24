Love Island party to be held in Denbigh tonight in support of 'favourite' islander Amber Davies

A LOVE Island get together is being hosted in Denbigh tonight in support of finalist Amber Davies.

The Love Island Final Party, to be held at The Plas Pigot Country Club, will take place in the function room from 8pm. The final of the series will be shown on the big screen. No under 14s allowed and over 14s must be accompanied by a adult.

Loved up Amber, 20, a former pupil of Ysgol Glan Clwyd in St Asaph, and her boyfriend Kem Cetinay have won over viewers and are favourites to win the show. If they win, the couple will be awarded a massive cheque for £50,000.

In last night's episode (Sunday), the islanders were treated to a surprise with a visit from their parents. First to meet the parents were Kem and Amber. Kem spoke to Amber's dad and tried to impress him with his Welsh.

Speaking to the Journal last week, Susan Davies, Amber’s mum, said: “I am so proud of her. Kem and Amber have a huge connection. I can’t wait to watch her in the final.



“They are young and so very ‘loved up’. At the moment they are with each other 24 hours a day. When they come out, they will go back to normal living. She is so happy.

“What I think Amber and Kem have got in their favour is that they are genuine. They are just being themselves.”

Last night, Montana Brown and Alex Beattie were 'dumped' from the island during an emotional episode.

Amber and Kem are in the running for the £50,000 prize alongside Camilla Thurlow and Jamie Jewitt, Chris Hughes and Olivia Attwood and Gabby Allen and Marcel Somerville.

Anyone interested in attending the The Plas Pigot Country Club tonight can let the club know on 01745 812248.