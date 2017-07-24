Conwy slip to drop zone after Pontblyddyn defeat

CONWY now occupy one of the North Wales Cricket League Division One relegation places after a disappointing seven-wicket home loss to Pontblyddyn.

The hosts were left rueing a poor total at the crease which was the catalyst behind their defeat, with scores of note coming from Danny Davies (32), Lewis Jones (17) and Phil Davies (13) as they were all out for just 115 from 45 overs.

James Birch was the pick of the visiting bowlers after finishing on 4-18, while Kevin Owen claimed three victims for the loss of just 16 runs.

Home bowler Martin Watford did his best to try and get his side back into the game with the wickets of Phil Davies (0), Alistair Roberts (4) and James Hughes (0) in an impressive nine over spell which he finished on 3-30, but none of his teammates managed to provide adequate support at the other end on a lacklustre day at the office.

Open Ben Mason smashed six boundaries to finish unbeaten on 48, with skipper Chris Myles also producing some sensational shots on his way to 57 not out to ensure the visitors reached their target after just 35 overs of play.

The result leaves Shaun Davies’ side two points clear of safety as they prepare to welcome Pwllheli on Saturday.