MMA star Thomas aims to improve healthy eating in region with new venture

A FORMER professional athlete is aiming to improve healthy eating in the region thanks to a new venture.

Azi Thomas, who owns Paradox Health and Fitness on Abergele Road in Colwyn Bay, has teamed up with a high-profile Conwy restaurant to open The Fresh Hut, which is situated next door to the gym.

The 37-year-old realised a four-year dream on Friday, June 21 when the venue officially opened, and the restaurant is being run in partnership with Signatures of Conwy chef Jimmy Williams.

The new establishment offers a healthy eating alternative from 8am-8pm daily, which also includes a vegan menu and fresh smoothies.

Thomas, said: “It’s been an amazing two to three weeks getting things ready, but we are finally here and we are opening a vision I had about four years ago.

“I’ve teamed up with who I believe to be the best chef in Wales and we have put together something amazing for everyone to enjoy.

“We have three amazing staff who are passionate about the Fresh Hut. I can’t thank them enough for what they have done for me and the venture so far.

“A lot people think you have to train like an Olympic athlete to be fit but you don’t, and they also believe that healthy food is bland and boring but that couldn’t be further from the truth.

“People think it’s complicated knowing what to eat to be in shape and have to count macros, which just confuses the masses and puts them off. Eating healthy and being active is really simple and that is something I am looking to make easier for the people of Colwyn Bay and the region in general.”

Thomas is widely regarded as one of the best lightweight fighters in the country following a series of performances in recent months, and he has also represented Wales in Commonwealth Games boxing during a glittering career.

For more information about The Fresh Hut contact 01492 530033.