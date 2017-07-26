Colwyn Bay crash leaves car overturned near train station

A CRASH in Colwyn Bay left a car overturned in the road.

The incident which happened at around 10am this morning (Wednesday, July 26) saw a gold Ford Focus be flipped onto its roof near Colwyn Bay train station.

No one was injured and the car was removed from the scene shortly after 11am.

A spokesperson for North Wales Police said: "We were called at around 10am to a single vehicle road traffic collison involving a gold ford focus. No one was injured."

A North Wales Ambulance Service spokesperson confirmed that they were not in attendance.